A 38-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries, including a broken jaw, after being attacked by a man and a woman in a South Lanarkshire street.

The man was punched and kicked in the head in a small car park area in Fir Bank Avenue, Larkhall, some time between 13:00 and 19:00 on Saturday.

Police said he later attended the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and was discharged following treatment.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The male attacker is described as being white, 38-40 years old, about 5ft 7in to 5ft 9in tall and of medium build.

He was wearing a black polo shirt, blue jeans and black trainers and spoke with a local accent.

The woman was white, in her mid-30s, about 5ft 8in to 5ft 9in tall with a heavy build.

She is said to have shoulder-length, dark brown hair and was wearing a black jumpsuit or tracksuit.

Det Con James Routledge said: "This attack has left the victim seriously injured and shaken. I am urging anyone who recognises the description of those responsible, or has information that could help identify them, to contact me."