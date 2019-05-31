Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Martin McGuire was driving at 51mph in a 30mph zone when his car hit Abbie

A man has admitted causing the death of his 12-year-old relative by dangerous driving.

Abbie Mclaren died after being hit by a car on The Loaning in Motherwell in Lanarkshire, on 12 February.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Martin McGuire, 38, from Hamilton, had been travelling at 51mph on the road, which has a 30mph speed restriction.

McGuire is a cousin of Abbie's father John Mclaren, who was a passenger in the car when Abbie was hit.

The court heard that Abbie suffered severe and extensive injuries in the incident, resulting in her death.

McGuire provided a negative breath test, but admitted he had no licence and no insurance at the time of the crash.

Abbie, who was a pupil at Dalziel High School, was hit by Maguire's car at 16:08 after she and a friend got off a bus to go to a shop.

The court was told that it was coincidental that Maguire, and Abbie's father had been driving along the road at the time.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Abbie Mclaren died in hospital the day after being hit by the car

Abbie's friend had stopped half-way across the road but Abbie had continued to run across and was hit by the car.

The speed at which the vehicle was travelling caused Abbie to be projected forward onto a nearby parked car, causing fatal injuries. She died the next day in hospital.

McGuire had stopped the car and remained at the scene.

During court proceedings it emerged that he had previous road traffic convictions for offences including drink driving and driving without insurance.

Sentence has been deferred to 28 June for reports to be prepared.

McGuire was released on bail but was told he faces a prison sentence.

Image caption Hundreds of people took part in a silent march, calling for traffic control measures on The Loaning

Six days after Abbie's death, almost 1,000 people turned out for a torchlight vigil to call for safer roads in Motherwell.

The silent march lined the road where Abbie died.

Campaigners are calling for North Lanarkshire Council to put traffic control measures on The Loaning and organised a petition which gained more than 12,600 signatures in less than a week.

At the time, the local authority said it would be working with Police Scotland throughout the investigation and would take appropriate action based on the findings.