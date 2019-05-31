Image caption St Alphonsus Church is close to the Barras market in the east end of Glasgow

A court bid to overturn a decision to re-route four Loyalist parades through Glasgow has failed.

The marches were due to pass a church where a Catholic priest was assaulted last year.

Glasgow City Council said the route had been changed after Police Scotland raised concerns about the "marches and counter protests".

But a bid by four Orange Order groups to overturn the decision has been thrown out.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court, sheriff Stuart Reid said: "Glasgow City Council had applied the law correctly, based on correct material facts and have used their discretion in a reasonable manner."

The re-routed marches are due to take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Thomas Porteous, Scottish amalgamated committee chairman for the Apprentice Boys of Derry, told BBC Scotland he was disappointed with the decision and said it was likely the march planned for Saturday will not go-ahead.

Image copyright Archdiocese of Glasgow Image caption Canon Tom White was spat on outside the church in London Road during the annual Orange Order Boyne march last July

The parades were due to pass St Alphonsus Church on London Road, where Canon Tom White was spat on during the Orange Order Boyne march last July.

Police Scotland told the council that, without changing the route away from that stretch of London Road, the force would need to call in officers from across the country in order to safely manage the marches.

The changes have been made using the delegated powers of council officers instead of the usual route of through the local authority's public processions committee.

Glasgow City Council said this was due to the short notice and "the high risk of disruption to the life of the community and the excessive burden likely to be placed on Police Scotland".