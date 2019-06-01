Image copyright Alan Lewis Image caption Jim McCafferty was jailed for six years and nine months

Celtic FC has been conducting its own two-year investigation into historical child sex abuse, according to its chief executive.

In letters to two MSPs, Peter Lawwell hit back at "misconceptions" the football club had been "doing nothing".

He said the investigation was being led by a "wholly independent and experienced lawyer".

Last month the club expressed "regret and sorrow" 10 days after an ex-youth coach was jailed for child sex abuse.

Jim McCafferty, 73, was the fourth man connected to either Celtic or Celtic Boys Club to be convicted of child sex offences in the past year.

However the club's response to the crimes involving the former boys club coaches has been criticised by two MSPs.

James Dornan, the SNP MSP for Glasgow Cathcart and a Celtic fan had accused Mr Lawwell and the club of continuing to "abrogate your responsibilities" after seeing the "latest in a far too long line of Celtic Boys Club coaches being found guilty of the foulest abuses".

He added: "In my view, you bring nothing but shame to the reputation of Celtic and the wider Celtic family."

'Unfair and misguided'

Conservative MSP Mr Tomkins had called for a compensation package to be set up for those who suffered abuse, saying: "These are no longer allegations - in the cases in question they have been proved in a court of law."

Mr Lawwell has written to both MSPs, saying it is "important that we clarify a number of issues which appear to be misconceptions at present".

And he told Mr Dornan: "We believe that your criticisms, which suggested that we were not a caring club and that we were not taking our responsibilities seriously was both unfair and misguided".

Image copyright SNS Image caption Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwel hit back at "misconceptions"

In the letters released to the Press Association, Mr Lawwell stated: "The first misconception is that the club is doing nothing and abdicating responsibility. That is simply not true."

Instead he claimed legal processes meant the club was "constrained" in what it could say publicly, describing it as being "highly frustrating for all".

But he also insisted it was not appropriate to discuss sensitive legal matters "through newspapers or on social media".

'Under criticism'

The Celtic chief executive said: "Some time ago our insurers appointed a wholly independent and experienced lawyer who is investigating and dealing with this matter on behalf of the club.

"It would be quite inappropriate for us to be discussing highly sensitive and confidential legal matters in the media, and we will not do so, even if that means we come under criticism for following the due legal process.

"We respect any claimants' rights and out advisers will communicate with them and their representatives directly in the proper manner, respecting their rights to confidentiality."

Celtic will "ensure that we continue to meet all our obligations", Mr Lawwell stressed.

Image caption James Dornan and Adam Tomkins have both written to Celtic over the child abuse scandal

The chief executive also claimed that in the "very delicate and of course tragic set of circumstances" Mr Dornan's letter had "appeared to disregard the importance of the due process of law".

He added: "Unfortunately legal processes are slow, and are also generally confidential. We have had to balance all of these factors in how was have addressed the issues to date.

"While we recognise that this issue is in the public domain we do not consider that means that we should deal with the matter through the media, but rather through the legal system.

"We would stress that we regret that the incidents took place and reiterate our sympathy for all victims who suffered abuse. We are following legal advice and respecting an ongoing process.

"The matter continues to receive our full attention and that we take all our obligations, including legal, very seriously."

Image caption Both Jim Torbett (left) and Frank Cairney (right) have been convicted of abusing children at Celtic Boys Club

Last November Celtic Boys Club founder Jim Torbett was jailed for six years for sexually abusing three boys over eight years.

After his conviction Celtic took two days to issue a statement, which expressed "deep regret".

Earlier this year, the boys club's former chairman, Gerald King, was given a three-year probation order for sexually abusing four boys and a girl in the 1980s.

And in February Frank Cairney, a former manager of the boys club, was jailed for four years after being convicted of nine charges of sexually abusing young footballers.

Last month McCafferty admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10 teenage boys between 1972 and 1996.

He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.