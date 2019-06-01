Hunt for gunman after shots fired at homes

Image copyright Google Image caption Shots were fired at two homes in Drummore Road, Drumchapel

Police are hunting a gunman after shots were fired at two homes in Glasgow.

The front windows of two houses on Drummore Road in Drumchapel were damaged in the incident on Friday night.

Police said no one was injured but there were people in the homes at the time and "it could have had a very different outcome".

They believe was one of the houses was the intended target and the second was "possibly a mistake or accidental".

Det Insp Lynsey Watters said: "Thankfully no one has been injured as a result of this shooting but there were people in both homes at the time and this could have had a very different outcome if someone had been hit by either the bullet or by the smashed glass from the window.

"We believe, from our investigation so far, that one of the homes was the intended target of the shooter; the other possibly a mistake or accidental.

"However, it doesn't matter whether intended or not, do discharge a firearm so recklessly is shocking."

She said a man was seen standing outside one of the houses at the time of the shooting at 23:00.

A white hatchback which was on the road at the time made off along Drummore Road towards Peel Glen Road afterwards.

Det Insp Watters said officers were going through public and private CCTV, and carrying out door to door inquiries in a bid to find the shooter.

"There were people in the street when this all took place and the area is quite residential so I have no doubt that someone would have either seen or heard this happen."

She asked that anyone with information about the incident contact Drumchapel police office.