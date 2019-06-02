Image caption The disturbance broke out outside the James Tassie pub on Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands

Three men have been seriously injured after a large-scale disturbance in Glasgow.

Police confirmed that an 18-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident in the city's Shawlands area.

The disturbance broke out outside the James Tassie pub on Kilmarnock Road at about 00:15.

Emergency services were called and the three men, all aged 21, were taken to hospital.

Det Sgt Nikki McPherson, of Police Scotland, said: "We are still trying to establish exactly what happened here. A number of people were seriously injured and it is vital that we make sure we trace all those responsible.

"Our officers are currently going through CCTV and have spoken to a number of people who witnessed the incident.

"Violence will not be tolerated and although this appears to have been an altercation between two groups, other members of the public could have been caught up in this.

"We would also ask anyone who may have been injured last night, and has not presented themselves to police or attended hospital at a later point, to get in contact."