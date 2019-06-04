Image copyright Electric Fields Image caption Thousands of people attended the 2018 event at Drumlanrig Castle in 2018

The Electric Fields music festival has been cancelled less than two months after it was moved from southern Scotland to a new venue in Glasgow.

Metronomy, The Vaccines and Frank Turner were among the acts due to perform at the event between 4-6 July.

Organisers announced in April that they were moving the festival from Drumlanrig Castle in Dumfries and Galloway to SWG3 in Finnieston.

However, on Tuesday SWG3 said the event would not now go ahead.

The confirmation comes after attempts to buy tickets via the Electric Fields website were greeted with the message: "This show has been cancelled."

It included a Manchester-based number for the festival's ticketing company, Ticketline, for fans wishing to claim a refund.

Electric Fields organisers are yet to comment on the event's cancellation, but fans dialling the number were advised by Ticketline staff that the event was cancelled and that they would be contacted in due course.

In April fans took to social media to voice their displeasure at the decision to move the festival to Glasgow.

In a statement posted online at the time, Electric Fields blamed "ongoing logistical and transport challenges" for the decision to leave Drumlanrig.

SWG3 said that fans who had bought tickets for the event once it had been moved to Glasgow via the venue's ticket provider, Ticketweb, would receive refunds within 14-28 days.

A spokeswoman for SWG3 added that this would apply to about 80 customers.

Image copyright Electric Fields Image caption More than 8,000 fans saw Noel Gallagher in action last year

Last year's festival is estimated to have generated £1.5m for the local economy in southern Scotland.

More than 8,000 watched the Friday night headliner - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - in an attendance record for the festival.