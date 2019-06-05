Reports of gunfire in Bearsden street
- 5 June 2019
Police are investigating reports that a gun was fired on a street in Bearsden in the early hours.
Rannoch Drive in the East Dunbartonshire town has been closed by officers after residents reported the sound of gunfire at about 05:30 on Wednesday.
Police Scotland said that nobody had been injured in the incident.
A spokesman said investigations were ongoing and that the road was likely to remain closed for a time.