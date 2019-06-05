Image caption Owen Hassan died after an incident near the Old Stag Inn in Pollokshaws last November

Two men are to stand trial charged with the murder of Owen Hassan in Glasgow.

The father-of-three died following an incident in Greenview Street near the Old Stag Inn in Pollokshaws on 7 November last year.

Prosecutors claim the 30-year-old was chased, seized by the body and then repeatedly struck with knives or machetes.

David Callaghan, 30, and Craig Corrall, 38, both deny the charges and a trial has been set for November.

Mr Corrall faces a separate charge of threatening Mr Hassan and a woman on various occasions between March and April last year.