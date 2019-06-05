Image caption Margaret Fleming was reported missing in October 2016

Fewer than 10 of the thousands of photographs seized from the home of two murder accused featured missing Margaret Fleming.

A jury also heard that there were no references to Margaret in diaries and calendars found in Seacroft, Inverkip, Inverclyde after January 2000.

Det Insp Monica Hagerty was giving evidence at the trial of Edward Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 58.

Both deny murdering Ms Fleming between 18 December, 1999 and 5 January, 2000.

A major police investigation was sparked on 28 October, 2016 after a benefits claim submitted by Ms Jones on Ms Fleming's behalf raised concerns about her well-being.

Mr Cairney and Ms Jones claim that Ms Fleming is alive and returns to Inverkip from time to time to collect her benefits money.

The court has heard that the last confirmed sighting of Ms Fleming, who would now be 38, was at Ms Jones' brother Richard's home in Inverkip on 17 December, 1999.

Image caption A major search was carried out at Seacroft in Inverkip.

Det Insp Hagerty, of the Major Investigation Team, told the jury that she was involved in overseeing a meticulous and painstaking search of their house, Seacroft.

Asked by prosecutor Iain McSporran QC if there were any photographs of Margaret Fleming, she replied: "Thousands of photographs were seized, but only a small number of Margaret - less than 10."

The jury has already been shown some of these photographs which feature Margaret with other people, but never on her own.

Mr Cairney and Ms Jones claim she did not like her photograph being taken.

Det Insp Hagerty told the court that the house was full of old paperwork and calendars and diaries dating back to 1988.

The court was told a calendar entry on 6 January 2000 noted: "Margaret left".

The last reference to her was eight days later, on 14 January, when an entry in Ms Jones' diary read: "Letter from M in Carlisle".

The jury has previously heard two letters were sent to Seacroft in January 2000 purporting to be from Ms Fleming.

Quoting at random from the diary Mr McSporran says" "On May 12, 2000 there is an entry about having tea on the lawn with mum and dad and on April 10, 2000 it says E cut front grass and fixed beech hedge. It seems very trivial things were being recorded"

The officer replied: "Yes. It seems to be a record of their daily lives."

'Nothing thereafter'

Mr McSporran said: "That daily life didn't include Margaret Fleming."

Det Insp Hagerty answered: "No, not after January 2000."

The jury was then shown a Christmas card address book in which Ms Jones appeared to mark down cards sent and received.

Mr McSporran said: "Margaret Fleming's entry has no address but a tick for having sent and received a card in 1997, 1998 and 1999 and nothing thereafter".

Det Insp Hagerty relied: "Yes, that's correct."

The court later heard that even during the trial the police were investigating possible sightings of Ms Fleming.

Thomas Ross QC, representing Mr Cairney, said: "At the start of this trial someone claimed to have seen her at the Barras."

The officer replied: "Yes, but our assessment was that it was not Margaret Fleming."

The court heard no trace of Ms Fleming has been found.

Mr Cairney and Ms Jones are accused of defrauding £182,000 in benefits and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by claiming Margaret was alive.

They deny all the charges against them.

The trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.