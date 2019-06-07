Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Sgt Simpson told the court he feared he could have been killed

A man who attacked a police officer with a machete has been jailed for 10 years.

Craig Brown, 31, was convicted of attempted murder after repeatedly lashing out at Sgt Brian Simpson in Dumbarton last September.

Sgt Simpson told the High Court in Glasgow he had never been in a similar situation in his 19-year career and feared he could have been killed.

Judge Lord Clark told Brown: "What you did was utterly contemptible."

He added: "It is a fundamental feature that police officers are there to look after the welfare of others."

The judge noted that Brown already had a lengthy record of convictions, including a number for serious assault.

Aggressive and threatening

Lord Clark said it showed Brown had a "marked propensity for serious violence".

Sgt Simpson had told the court how he had initially approached Brown in the street and asked if he was OK.

He said Brown then asked him: "Are you an armed response unit?"

"It was an unusual question," Sgt Simpson added.

"I said no. He then stated: 'Well, you better get one'.

"I knew exactly what he meant as he then withdrew a long machete from his right trouser leg.

"He immediately held it out...in an aggressive, threatening manner."

'Chopping down'

Sgt Simpson used his incapacitant spray with no success before calling for back up.

He said: "I was scared. I was there by myself in front of someone telling me to get firearms officers."

Sgt Simpson described how the man was "chopping down" on the car he retreated behind and smashed a window.

But the man fled when other officers arrived.

"He could have killed me," the officer added.