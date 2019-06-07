Image copyright Google Image caption The court heard a doctor describe the baby's injuries as "the most severe" he had ever seen

A man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a one-year-old girl in North Ayrshire.

Alan Kusz carried out the attack at the child's family home in Kilwinning, in April last year.

Jurors were told by a doctor the incident was "as bad you can get" and left the baby needing surgery.

The 43 year-old - who was often in the company of the child and her mother - denied the crime and blamed the child's mother for her injuries.

However, he has been convicted of sexually assaulting the child to her permanent impairment on 9 April 2018.

In her speech to jurors, prosecutor Lisa Gillespie said the injuries suffered by the child were discovered by her mother.

The child needed surgery and a paediatrician said the injury was the "most severe" he had seen.

Kusz was later held by police. DNA helped link him to where the attack happened.

But, during the trial, Kusz protested his innocence.

'Wanted and well cared-for'

Miss Gillespie told jurors: "He said he had gone to walk the dog and, when he returned, the child was screaming.

"The suggestion seems to be that on the Sunday night, the child mum's injured and then callously left her to her fate.

"That is the logic to what Alan Kusz is saying."

But, the advocate depute said it was instead apparent the girl was "loved, wanted and well cared for" by her mother.

The court heard the child had recovered from surgery, but that it was "difficult" to definitely say what the future holds for her.

Lord Armstrong remanded Kusz in custody and ordered reports. He will be sentenced next month.