Image copyright Google Image caption Shots were fired at two homes in Drummore Road, Drumchapel

Police have issued a description of a car seen in Glasgow around the time shots were fired at two homes.

The front windows of the houses on Drummore Road, Drumchapel, were damaged in the incident at 23:00 on Friday.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw a white, five-door VW Golf with tinted windows before and afterwards.

Moments before, it was on Kinfauns Drive then turned into Peel Glen Road, then Drummore Road. After the shooting, the car sped up Peel Glen Road.

Police said it was being driven towards the Bearsden and Milngavie areas.

'Vital information'

People were in the houses at the time.

Police believe that one of the homes was the intended target of the gunman while the other shooting was possibly a mistake or accidental.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage.

Det Insp John Morrison said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have seen this car to contact us. No-one was injured in the incident, however it's imperative we trace whoever is responsible.

"I am urging anyone who may have seen this car, in particular motorists with dashcam footage, to check their footage as it may have captured vital information. If you have any images or information, please do get in touch."