Image copyright Google Image caption NHS Ayrshire and Arran has written to parents of pupils attending St Matthew's Academy

Parents have been issued with a warning after a high school pupil in North Ayrshire contracted measles.

The pupil at St Matthew's Academy in Saltcoats was attending the school while infectious with the bug.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran said it has been in touch with the person's close contacts and offered vaccinations where appropriate.

The school already has a high uptake of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, health officials said.

A NHS Ayrshire and Arran spokeswoman said: "We have written to parents and carers of children who attend this school with information about the symptoms of measles, and what to do if they develop symptoms.

"Uptake of MMR vaccine is high in St Matthew's Academy, reducing the chance of measles spreading."

"Our public health team is planning to visit the school to offer MMR immunisation to any child who requires it, in order to prevent ongoing spread within the school."