Image caption Margaret Fleming was last seen when she was 19

The man accused of murdering Margaret Fleming has told a jury he never harmed her.

Edward Cairney, 77, was giving evidence as the defence opened its case.

The court heard the last confirmed sighting of Ms Fleming, 19, was on 17 December 1999.

Mr Cairney and his co-accused Avril Jones deny murdering her by means unknown between 18 December 1999 and 5 January 2000 at Seacroft in Inverkip, Inverclyde, or elsewhere in Scotland.

The couple had been Ms Fleming's carers at the time she went missing.

Mr Cairney told the court that from January 2000 onwards Ms Fleming spent time in London and elsewhere.

Travelling community

During this time, the father-of-two said she had connections with members of the travelling community.

But he said she always came back to Inverkip for money.

He told the High Court in Glasgow he had been with Ms Fleming on 28 October 2016, the day police arrived at Seacroft.

Image caption A major search of the house in Inverkip was carried out by police

But he claimed she fled out of the back door when she heard the officers.

Mr Cairney said the last contact he had with her was in October 2017 and he had no idea where she was now.

Asked by Thomas Ross QC if he had ever harmed Ms Fleming, Mr Cairney replied: "No, I certainly have not. I am incapable of harming a kid or a lady."

His co-accused Ms Jones also denies defrauding Ms Fleming of £182,000 in benefits between 18 December 1999 and 26 October 2017.

Charges withdrawn

Last week, prosecutors withdrew a number of charges against the couple, including that Mr Cairney defrauded Ms Fleming of the benefits.

Charges dropped against both accused included abducting and assaulting Ms Fleming by locking her in a room, cutting her hair and binding her arms and wrists with tape on various occasions between 1 November 1997 and 5 January 2000.

A charge that the couple attempted to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of Ms Fleming's personal effects and pretending she was alive was also dropped.

A major police investigation was sparked on 28 October 2016 after a benefits claim submitted by Ms Jones on Ms Fleming's behalf raised concerns about her wellbeing.

The trial before Lord Matthews continues.