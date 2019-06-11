Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called the scene of a stabbing on Wester Common Road in Possilpark

Two men have been arrested after an alleged attempted murder in Glasgow.

Police and emergency services attended two incidents in Possilpark on Monday between 21:40 and 23:00.

It is alleged a 24-year-old man was attacked by two men who intended to rob him at a flat on Wester Common Road. He was left with minor injuries.

Later, two 26-year-old men were found with stab wounds outside a flat on the same street. This incident is being treated as attempted murder by police.

Both men were taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment where they remain in a serious condition.

Police confirmed three men were originally arrested in connection with both incidents, but one was later released.

It is understood none of the men who were arrested was injured.

Man critical

Officers also attended an unconnected incident in Lambhill on Monday night, a mile away from the alleged attacks.

At about 22:00, a 29-year-old man was attacked on Kilfinan Street. He is currently in hospital in a critical condition.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident."

Anyone with information on the Kilfinan Street attack has been urged to call the Police Scotland non-emergency line.