Image caption The campus is home to two secondary schools

Scotland's biggest teaching union has accused North Lanarkshire Council of doing "far too little, far too late" to address health fears at a school.

Concerns have been voiced about "blue water" and possible chemical contamination of the Coatbridge site, which was once used for landfill.

The campus has been shared by Buchanan High and St Ambrose High since 2012.

North Lanarkshire Council said no serious illness had been connected to the schools or the site.

Early concerns

At the time of planning, concerns were lodged over site contamination. The Townhead Road school complex is built on a site which was used for industrial waste - including lead and arsenic - between 1945 and 1972.

The school opened in 2012, and the first claims of problems with "blue water" date back to 2013.

Tests in March 2018 revealed copper levels in the water were up to three times higher than recommended.

Remedial work to replace piping will be completed over the summer holidays.

'Suspicion and mistrust'

EIS members had raised "significant and legitimate health and safety concerns", the union's general secretary Larry Flanagan said.

He criticised the council for not acting quickly to allay fears, and said the council's actions had generated "suspicion and mistrust".

"North Lanarkshire Council's response has been poor", he said. "In fact, the EIS would go as far as saying that it has done far too little, far too late."

The union claims it has resorted to making Freedom of Information requests to gain access to information it should have been given under law.

The EIS is "actively pursuing legal remedy on behalf of some members" and will consider this further at a meeting on Wednesday.

It has also asked experts in occupational hygiene and monitoring to investigate.

"We are very clear that North Lanarkshire Council remains liable for ensuring the safety, health and wellbeing of both pupils and staff in their buildings and for taking whatever steps are necessary to provide reassurance such as access to health monitoring", Mr Flanagan said.

Teachers to strike

A spokesman for North Lanarkshire Council said: "Specialist doctors from the public health department of NHS Lanarkshire have confirmed that no incidence of cancer is linked to the schools.

"They have also confirmed that no other serious illness is connected to the schools or the site on which they are built.

"The council will continue to liaise directly with trade unions on matters of concern to staff. All the facts demonstrate that the schools and the site on which they are built is safe."

Twelve teachers from the NASUWT union who work at Buchanan High School are to go on strike from 20 to 28 June,

The industrial action, which the union called "unprecedented", came after it emerged that four former or current members of staff at Buchanan High had received treatment for cancer.

A spokeswoman said the council's "failure... to address these concerns is unacceptable", and added that "no stone should be left unturned when the health of staff and pupils is at risk".

Public concern

Last Thursday, a public meeting grew heated as parents voiced concerns.

Hundreds gathered at Townhead Community Centre, which is also on the campus, to question council and NHS officials on whether the blue water in the pipes was a health risk and if there was any risk from contaminants at the former landfill site.