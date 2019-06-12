Image copyright Google Image caption The alarm was raised on Kilfinan Street, Glasgow, at about 22:00 on Monday

A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed outside a convenience store in Glasgow.

The incident happened at about 22:00 on Monday on Kilfinan Street, Lambhill.

Police Scotland said the 29-year-old was taken to city's Royal Infirmary, where staff described his condition as critical but stable.

A force spokeswoman said the victim was outside the store when a white Ford Fiesta pulled up and a man and a woman got out.

The man from the car went into the shop while the victim appeared to have a conversation with the woman.

'Numerous people'

She is described as being white, with long dyed blonde hair and was wearing a pink and orange top and jeans.

The woman then went into the shop and the victim approached a second woman, who was the driver of the car.

Detectives said he was then confronted by the man, who had come out of the store, who then stabbed him repeatedly.

The suspect is described as white, aged 25 to 30, and was wearing a blue hooded top and shorts.

Det Sgt Larry Dempsey said: "We still have to establish why he was attacked.

"We don't know at this time if all are known to each other or if this was as a result of what was said between him and the woman from the car.

"Officers have been carrying out inquiries in the area but are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area - numerous people are seen on CCTV in the street - or indeed anyone with dashcam footage, especially people driving on Balmore Road, which is where the white Ford Fiesta sped off into after the incident."