A search has been launched for a man in connection with a firework being thrown at police after Celtic's Europa League match against Valencia.

Officers say the man pictured could help with investigations into the incident at Celtic Park on 14 February.

The man is described as being about 6ft tall, of slim build, with dark hair and pointed features.

He was wearing a dark tracksuit with a white logo on the chest and reflective flashes on the legs and shoulders.

Insp Iain Sibbald, of Greater Glasgow alcohol and violence reduction unit, said: "Anyone with information about the incident or who recognises the man should get in touch with me via at London Road Police Office via 101."