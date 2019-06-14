Image copyright Unite Image caption Staff picket at Glasgow Airport on Friday morning

It is "highly likely" further strikes will be announced for staff at Glasgow Airport, the BBC has learned.

Workers gathered to picket on Friday morning between 04:00 and 08:00 on the third day of strikes in Glasgow over pay and pensions.

More will be held on 21 June between 08:30 and 14:30, 24 June between 06:00 and 10:00 and 26 June between 10:00 and 14:00.

And there is a strong possibility Unite will confirm additional dates.

It comes after further strikes were announced for Aberdeen Airport.

The action across both locations follows stalled talks over similar disputes between the AGS Airports group and the Unite union.

Unite said the latest four-hour stoppage action in Aberdeen would be on Thursday 27 June and Friday 28 June, both between 06:00 and 10:00.

Further talks are expected to take place in Aberdeen next Tuesday in a bid to avert industrial action.

Passengers flying out of Glasgow were met with security delays on the first day of strikes on 7 June.

Strikers included security staff, fire and operations teams - but not check-in or baggage handlers.