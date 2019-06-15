Street sealed off after 'suspicious death' in Knightswood
- 15 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A street has been cordoned off after the "suspicious death" of a man at a house in Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to Hermitage Avenue in Knightswood at about 10:00 on Saturday after reports of a man with serious injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said a post mortem examination would take place to determine the exact cause of his death.