Glasgow & West Scotland

Passengers taken ill on Thomas Cook flight to Glasgow

  • 16 June 2019
Glasgow Airport terminal

Six people have been taken ill onboard a flight from Tunisia to Glasgow Airport.

The Thomas Cook flight from Tunisia landed in Glasgow at 13:25 where it was met by two ambulance crews and a specialist unit.

All of the passengers were kept on board the Airbus A321 until the medics assessed those who were unwell.

However, none of the people feeling unwell required any further treatment and were sent home.

