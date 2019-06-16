Image caption Police and paramedics were called to Hermitage Avenue

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a man in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Hermitage Avenue in Knightswood at about 10:00 on Saturday after receiving reports of a man with serious injuries.

The man, named by the police as 50-year-old Paul Kelly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and police enquiries are continuing.

'Violent attack'

Det Insp Steven Elliot, of Police Scotland, said that following a post mortem examination they were treating the death as murder.

He said: "A man has lost his life in what I can only describe as a very violent attack.

"We are still trying to establish exactly what happened in Hermitage Avenue but are keen to speak to anyone who saw a man in the vicinity of Hermitage Avenue around the time Mr Kelly was assaulted.

"This man is described as white, in his 40s, around 6ft tall, slim build and was wearing a black jacket and carrying a large orange carrier bag."