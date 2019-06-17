Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Quintus Montague, left, admitted murdering Paul Halley, right

A man who stabbed his neighbour 47 times has admitted murder.

Quintus Montague attacked Paul Halley, who lived in the flat directly above him in Carluke, North Lanarkshire, last July.

Mr Halley, 43, was found the next morning by Montague's brother after the killer fled and tried to stay with a friend.

Montague, 34, now faces a life sentence having pled guilty to a murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

The court heard that Montague moved to the Hozier Street flat a month before the killing to stay with his brother Marcus and his sibling's partner.

On July 28 last year, Mr Halley was at home with two friends when he heard banging below.

Prosecutor Greg Farrell said one of the friends "banged the floor in response" and Montague stormed upstairs.

Knifed to death

"Montague had his fist clenched and was holding a key between two of his fingers," the prosecutor said.

"Mr Halley shouted at him to leave, but he did not."

Mr Halley's two friends then left.

Mr Farrell added: "At some point, the argument escalated into a physical confrontation.

"Montague picked up a knife and repeatedly struck Mr Halley causing his death. The murder weapon has never been found."

'I've just killed Paul'

The court also heard Montage was seen jumping over a fence after the attack and arrived at a friend's house.

He stated: "Alright bro - I think I've just killed Paul. Alright if I stay?"

However he was not permitted to stay the night.

Montague's brother went to visit Mr Halley the following morning and found the door was unlocked. Mr Halley was covered with a duvet on the sofa, wearing a Celtic top and boxers.

Mr Farrell said: "His top was heavily blood stained."

The court heard he suffered a total of 47 stab wounds mainly to the neck and chest.

Montague was initially quizzed by police and claimed he had not seen Paul for a number of days.

After being charged with murder he made no comment.

The court was told Montague already had a number of convictions for violence.

Judge Lord Armstrong deferred sentencing until 17 July in Edinburgh.