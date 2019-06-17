Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The woman was approached by the man in Glasgow's Central Station

A woman in her 20s has been subjected to lewd comments and sexual assault while waiting to board a train.

British Transport Police say the incident happened at Glasgow Central station at 17:50 on Friday, 14 June.

The attacker is described as a white man in his 50s. He had a beard and was wearing a denim jacket, a blue baseball cap, and desert boots.

He approached the woman at the low level station before boarding the 17:56 Glasgow to Whifflet service.

Officers said he is accused of making several sexual remarks and then touching her inappropriately.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.