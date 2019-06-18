Image copyright Google Image caption Singh will be be sentenced next month

A doctor has appeared in court accused of almost 100 sex offences against women and girls.

Krishna Singh, 69, faced the claims during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

An 18-page indictment lists crimes that allegedly occurred between 1983 and 2018, mainly at medical practices in North Lanarkshire.

Mr Singh's lawyer Janice Green said: "He pleads not guilty to all 97 charges."

One accusation allegedly took place in the accident and emergency department of a hospital.

Inappropriate comments

The charges include indecent and sexual assault as well as acting in a lewd and libidinous manner.

Among the claims, it is alleged Mr Singh got women to stand on scales before molesting them.

He is also accused of kissing women and making inappropriate comments.

The advocate added that investigations were ongoing and described defence preparations as "voluminous".

Miss Green and prosecutor Sheena Fraser said they were not ready for a trial to be set.

Lord Armstrong instead fixed a further hearing for October.

Bail for Mr Singh, of Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, was continued.