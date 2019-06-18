Image copyright Google Image caption The casualty was found on the railway at Newton train station

Police are trying to identify a man who died on a railway in South Lanarkshire.

He was found on the tracks at Newton train station in Cambuslang on Sunday evening and was pronounced dead at the scene.

British Transport Police said officers had carried out "extensive inquiries" but they were unable to establish the man's identity and inform his family.

They said he was white and wearing a large navy North Face hooded top and a black Bench jacket.

He was also wearing blue jeans, dark JCB socks and black Adidas LA trainers.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.