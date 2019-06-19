Image copyright PA

Passengers using some Scotrail services from Glasgow Central are facing major disruption due to a signalling fault.

The issue has led to a series of cancellations or delays for services heading to Ayrshire and Inverclyde.

Scotrail said services to Ardrossan Harbour, Ayr, Gourock, Largs, Neilston, Paisley Canal, Wemyss Bay, East Kilbride and Kilmarnock were affected.

They have apologised and said engineers had managed to fix the problem but disruption was still likely.

A spokeswoman added: "Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim money back through our Delay Repay Guarantee on our website or mobile app."

Customers are also being advised that train tickets will be valid on relevant Firstin Glasgow and McGills bus services.