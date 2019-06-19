Image caption Jamie Murray died after being attacked by a friend in his own home

A former Motherwell FC groundsman was murdered by an old school friend who had been freed early from a prison sentence.

Alan Richardson had served time for a serious assault when he moved into Jamie Murray's flat in Hamilton, Lanarkshire.

They had shared the home for just 10 days when Richardson attacked Murray, 24, in January 2018.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Richardson, 25, admitted murder.

He is now facing a life sentence and next month he will learn the minimum time he will spend behind bars.

Lord Armstrong told him he had committed a "brutal, sustained and excessively violent attack".

The court was told that the pair, who were both pupils at Glasgow's Hillpark secondary school, met up after Richardson was released from prison on 20 December 2017.

He had served less than half of a two year sentence for assault to severe injury.

Richardson initially stayed with his ex-partner, Lynn Wyllie, but after she kicked him out, Mr Murray allowed his friend to stay in his flat.

Prior to the attack, the pair had enjoyed a Chinese takeaway at Mr Murray's home.

But, around midnight, a worried neighbour heard a row and loud banging from the flat. This is thought to have been when the fatal attack occurred.

Richardson then called his ex-lover at about 02:00. He was described as "frantic" and claimed he had been in a "fight" with Jamie.

Brain injury

Prosecutor Bernard Ablett told the court: "Richardson left the flat and placed two or three heavy looking shopping bags in the boot of a taxi.

"He asked the driver to take him to a McDonald's restaurant in Hamilton where he purchased food."

Richardson spent the next few days at Ms Wyllie's house where he "carried on as normal", even going to a birthday gathering for his sister.

Mr Murray's body was not found until 26 January, when Richardson's stepfather went to the flat as he had not heard from Richardson for days.

He found the front door open - before discovering Mr Murray's body. He was later found to have suffered a brain injury.

Mr Ablett said: "He did not die until his heart stopped two days or so after sustaining the injuries to his head and brain."

Richardson was later held for the murder.

He was said to have become "upset and tearful" during a police interview.

Sentencing was deferred until 18 July in Edinburgh.