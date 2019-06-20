Man injured after Pollokshields 'knife attack'
- 20 June 2019
A man suffered a serious injury after being attacked during a street disturbance in Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to Forth Street, in the Pollokshields area of the city, at about 18:30 on Wednesday.
Police said one man was taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted. Locals reported that he had suffered a knife wound.
Another man was arrested but was released pending further inquires, police said.