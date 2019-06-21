Image copyright Google Image caption Officers believe the men argued outside the Captain James Lang pub.

A 55-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after being attacked in Dumbarton.

Police said the incident, which happened on High Street at about 14:00 on Thursday, is being treated as attempted murder.

Officers said it followed an argument involving two men outside the Captain James Lang pub in the town.

A 25 year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

The 55-year-old man was taken by emergency services to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the incident.

Det Sgt Gordon Murray said: "The street would have been busy at this time of day and we know that there were a number of people in the area with their mobile phones out at the time.

"We are asking these people who may have footage of the incident to get in touch with us."