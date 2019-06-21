Image copyright Google Image caption Officers raided a property in Wingate Drive, East Kilbride

A 62-year-old man has appeared in court after police seized nine firearms and ammunition in East Kilbride.

The Organised Crime Partnership (OCP) and local police officers executed warrants at a property on the town's Wingate Drive on Tuesday.

A man was arrested before appearing at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday. He was remanded in custody.

The OCP is a joint investigative team with officers from Police Scotland and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Det Ch Insp Graeme Naysmith said: "Our operation has now recovered over 20 firearms across Scotland since September 2018 and we will continue in our efforts to take dangerous weapons off our streets.

"Working with our partners across the UK and abroad to proactively target those who attempt to jeopardise the safety of our communities will continue to be treated as a top priority."