Image copyright Oban Live Image caption Oban Live was started in 2015

The Oban Live festival will not take place next year, its organisers have announced.

Started by the folk rock band Skerryvore in 2015, the event is Argyll's biggest festival.

The band and the event team said it was "taking a break" amid issues with the venue and doubts over funding from Argyll and Bute Council.

They added the Mossfield Park venue required improvements and questions remained on a potential revamp.

The local authority has been asked for a comment.

This year's Oban Live was held on 7 and 8 June.

Skerryvore, Lucy Spraggan, Elephant Sessions and Be Charlotte were among the acts.