A 21-year-old woman is in hospital after being deliberately hit by a car in Lanarkshire.

Police said the incident, which happened on Station Road, Shotts, at about 17:55 on Friday, is being treated as attempted murder.

Officers were called after the woman was injured when she was deliberately driven at and then hit by a red Skoda.

She was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she remains in stable condition.

Det Sgt Jim Williamson said the police were following a positive line of enquiry.

He added: "Shortly before this incident the Skoda Octavia was involved in a road crash was a blue Fiat Punto on Calderhead Road in Shotts.

"The female driver of the Fiat Punto was uninjured, however, I am keen to trace a woman who was driving a white Vauxhall, who stopped to assist the Punto driver."