Image copyright Google Image caption The incident took place at Springfield Quay at about 20:45 on Friday

Police officers discharged a Taser while arresting a 31-year-old man on Glasgow's south side.

During the incident - at Springfield Quay at about 20:45 on Friday - an officer sustained arm injuries.

He and the man being arrested were both taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, but have now been released.

The 31-year-old was taken into custody and charged with offences including police assault, resisting arrest and road traffic offences.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A statement issued by police said: "Officers discharged a Taser while effecting the arrest of a 31-year-old man at Springfield Quay, Glasgow.

"The 31-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and thereafter released into police custody, he was not injured as a result of the incident."

It continued: "A police officer was injured during this incident. He was taken to hospital and treated for an arm injury then later released."

The incident will be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, as is routine in these circumstance.