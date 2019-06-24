Glasgow & West Scotland

Man charged over attempted murder in Dumbarton

  • 24 June 2019
Captain James Lang pub Image copyright Google

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Dumbarton.

A 55-year-old man was attacked outside the Captain James Lang pub in the town's High Street at about 14:00 last Thursday.

He was left in a critical condition and was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Police said the 23-year-old was due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court.

Related Topics