Image copyright Ravenscraig Ltd Image caption The development will include thousands of homes and outdoor spaces

A masterplan to transform the site of the former Ravenscraig steelworks has been approved.

North Lanarkshire Council has given planning permission to a multi-million pound development encompassing 376 hectares of derelict land.

It was once the site of the largest hot strip steel mill in Western Europe.

Councillors say the site will be opened up to 12,000 people with the development of housing, schools, retail and business opportunities.

Plans for the regeneration also include transport links and a new town centre.

'Completely transform the area'

Since 2006, hundreds of homes have already been built in the area as well as a campus of New College Lanarkshire and a major sports facility.

Paul Kelly, the council's depute leader, said: "This is the most significant regeneration project in North Lanarkshire, and indeed Scotland, which will see new communities created, with homes and facilities for 12,000 people.

Image copyright Ravenscraig Ltd Image caption The site covers 376 hectares of derelict land.

"The masterplan for Ravenscraig will completely transform the area, bringing much-needed homes, jobs, leisure facilities, green spaces, shops and business opportunities.

"It also brings construction work and employment for 20 to 30 years ahead as work progresses across the site, bringing major economic benefits to the whole of North Lanarkshire and beyond."

He added: "The masterplan will be supported by the Ravenscraig Infrastructure Access project, funded by the council and Glasgow City Region City Deal.

"This will see new road infrastructure linking Ravenscraig to the rest of the motorway network, from the M74 at Motherwell to the M8 at Eurocentral and the A73 south of Cumbernauld.

"Today's approval of the Ravenscraig masterplan is the first step in a unique multimillion-pound project, which will transform a derelict site and improve the quality of life of thousands of North Lanarkshire residents."

Joint venture

The planning application is an "in principle" decision for the overall plan, with individual developments in the area requiring detailed applications and permissions.

Work on a new £3.7m public park has already begun.

Ravenscraig Ltd is a joint venture between Scottish Enterprise, Wilson Bowden and Tata Steel.

Director Nick Davies welcomed "the beginning of the next phase of regeneration at Ravenscraig".

Image copyright Ravenscraig Ltd Image caption Work has already begun on a park

He said: "This is a momentous decision that will unlock Ravenscraig's potential and help to attract more investment into this famous site.

"There has already been significant regeneration work over the last decade and we're proud to say Ravenscraig is now a thriving community.

"With planning approval now granted, we will move forward with our ambitious plans to further transform the site, ensuring sustainability and inclusive growth are at the heart of our approach.

"We are committed to working with North Lanarkshire Council and investors to deliver on the promise of Ravenscraig."