Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Johnny McDaid needs urgent surgery on his neck

Snow Patrol have cancelled their appearance at this year's TRNSMT festival in Glasgow.

The band announced it was pulling out of the Sunday main stage slot due to "medical reasons".

A statement said piano and guitar player Johnny McDaid requires immediate surgery on a neck issue. Lead guitarist Nathan Connolly has been out with nerve damage since early June.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi will step in as a special guest to fill the slot.

The statement from the band said: "We are sorry to have to announce the cancelation of more shows.

"Our dear brother, piano and guitar player Johnny McDaid has a serious problem with his neck and after consulting with some top neurosurgeons they are all in agreement that the only course of action is immediate surgery.

"We are all of course worried about our brother Johnny. He is a force of nature and a giant light in our lives on stage and off and we of course will give him all the time and support he needs to recover.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nathan Connolly is already recovering from nerve damage

"Johnny has been incredible in the wake of this news and has remained calm at a time when a lot of people might freak out."

The band said that to replace him would take "at least two people" and with lead guitarist Nathan Connolly still recovering from nerve damage to his hand, they felt it was "not appropriate" to continue with shows at this stage.

They said: "It isn't just their guitars and pianos that would be missed. Their backing vocals are essential to our sound and their energy and spirits are colossal and are irreplaceable forces."

They have cancelled all show up until 20 July to give them time to recover.

Scottish star Lewis Capaldi will now join the festival bill playing on Sunday 14 July.

He joins George Ezra, Jess Glynne and The Kooks.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lewis Capaldi will save the day on the Sunday of the festival at Glasgow Green

TRNSMT Festival Director Geoff Ellis said: "We are very sorry to hear about Johnny and Nathan and we completely understand that this means they can no longer play at this year's TRNSMT Festival.

"We send our best wishes to them both for a speedy recovery. Whilst this is sad news, we are able to confirm that Scotland's hottest new global export, Lewis Capaldi will join the line-up in place of Snow Patrol, and we look forward to seeing him bring his number one album to the Main Stage.

"He's had an outstanding year and we can't wait to welcome him back to TRNSMT for what I'm sure will be an incredible performance."