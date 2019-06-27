Image copyright Google

A teenager has been seriously injured in an group attack in a Glasgow park.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the incident in Kelvingrove Park at about 21:25 on Wednesday.

Medical staff described his condition as serious but stable. Three males, aged 15, 18 and 33, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police Scotland said they would have a significantly increased presence in the park on Thursday and Friday.

A spokesman for the force said there were a number of incidents of disorder and violence in the park on Wednesday evening, but there were no other reports of injuries or arrests made.

The park was particularly busy because of warm weather towards the end of the school term.

People have been reminded that it is an offence to drink alcohol in the park.