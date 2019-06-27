Four men charged after £1.5m Glasgow drugs raid
Four men have been charged after drugs worth an estimated £1.5m were seized at an industrial estate in Glasgow.
Police raided business premises on Carlyle Avenue in Hillington at about 19:20 on Saturday 22 June.
Officers from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit found a "significant" amount of drugs - believed to be cocaine.
The arrested men - aged 36, 39, 44 and 55 - are expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday.