The A82 has reopened south of Tarbet in Argyll following a crash involving a motorcyclist.

The accident happened at about 15:00 near the Stuckgowan-Arden roundabout.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the stretch of road reopened just after 17:00.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.