A82 reopens after motorcyclist crash south of Tarbet
- 27 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The A82 has reopened south of Tarbet in Argyll following a crash involving a motorcyclist.
The accident happened at about 15:00 near the Stuckgowan-Arden roundabout.
Traffic Scotland confirmed the stretch of road reopened just after 17:00.
It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.