Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Kevin Dallas was caught after a raid at a flat in Clydebank

A 45-year-old man has pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of drugs worth nearly £4m.

Kevin Dallas was caught after a raid at a flat in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, in March.

Police had initially been alerted to a disturbance there.

Officers found £3.3m worth of cocaine, £124,000 worth of cannabis and more than £40,000 worth of heroin. They also seized 800,000 etizolam pills valued at £409,000.

The High Court in Glasgow was told officers were initially unable to trace Dallas.

But the 45 year-old was later held after agreeing to appear at a local police station.

His QC John Scullion told the court: "This is a case where he allowed himself to be used by others.

"He was unaware of the type, quantity and value of the drugs."

Lord Mulholland remanded Dallas in custody before sentencing in August.