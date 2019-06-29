Glasgow & West Scotland

Police divers recover man's body from River Clyde in Bothwell

River Clyde at Bothwell Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Police received reports of two men in the River Clyde at Bothwell

Police divers have recovered the body of a man from the River Clyde in South Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were alerted to reports of two men in the river near Blantyre Mill in Bothwell at about 22:10 on Friday.

One man managed to get out of the water himself and did not require medical treatment.

A search was launched for the second man. Police divers found the body of a 30-year-old man at about 03:00.

Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a report was being sent to the procurator fiscal.