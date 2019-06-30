Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Kevin McClelland: "It's going to allow eight car trains on some of the platforms which is going to allow more passengers to use the network."

Two platforms at Glasgow Queen Street will close for a month as part of work to extend them.

Platforms two and three will close until the end of July while they are extended by 25m (27 yards).

When they reopen they will be able to accommodate longer electric trains with eight carriages, which operate on main line routes.

Network Rail said that would mean thousands of extra seats on trains every day.

Most services are expected to be unaffected while the work is carried out.

However, there will be some timetable changes to trains to and from Aberdeen, Inverness and through the central belt.

It is the latest phase of work by the firm to transform the city centre station and rail services around Scotland.

Kevin McClelland, of Network Rail, said the next part of the project would lead to a dramatic increase to the size of the concourse.

He said: "By the time we have finished in spring 2020, you'll see double the size of concourse that was there before, capable of handling the many more passengers on the many more trains that we are going to be bringing into the station."