Fire breaks out in disused Ayr hotel
- 1 July 2019
Firefighters have been called to a "well-developed" blaze in the centre of Ayr.
Five appliances were called to a disused hotel building on Miller Road at about 03:30.
The building was reported to be still alight at 06:00. The road has been closed in both directions.
There were not believed to be any casualties and no neighbouring buildings have been evacuated.