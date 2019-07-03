Image copyright Unite

Strike action at Glasgow Airport has been suspended while the Unite union prepares to ballot its members in a pensions dispute.

Managers said they have tabled an improved offer. About 400 union members will take part in voting over the next six days.

As part of the dispute, workers had been scheduled to strike on Friday and the following Thursday.

An earlier day of strike action was called off to allow for talks.

Unite regional industrial officer Pat McIlvogue said: "A new offer has been put forward by Glasgow Airport management after a period of lengthy discussions.

"Unite will now ballot our membership on this latest offer and in a sign of goodwill on our part the strike action on 5 and 11 July has been suspended. We fully appreciate the inconvenience this action has caused the travelling public but it is our job to robustly challenge the attack on our members' pension scheme and get the best pay deal possible.

"It is ultimately up to the membership whether to accept or reject the offer. That's democracy."