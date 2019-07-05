Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Kevin McGuire was fatally stabbed on 14 October last year

A man was stabbed to death on his doorstep after a row with two brothers.

Kevin McGuire, 51, was attacked in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, after returning from a Kevin Bridges comedy gig last October.

Kamran Ahmed, 27, admitted the murder and his brother Rizwan, who also faced the same accusation, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of assault.

Both men were remanded in custody at the High Court ion Glasgow and will be sentenced in Edinburgh next month.

A judge heard Mr McGuire believed his partner, Shona Briody, had cheated on him with 31-year-old Rizwan.

The victim was a well known door to door agent for a loan company and had recently been diagnosed with arthritis.

The court was told Mr McGuire and Ms Briody had been in a relationship for 14 years.

But it emerged he had accused her of having "slept" with Rizwan, who lived with his niece.

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Rizwan Ahmed (left) and his brother Kamran

Prosecutor Derick Nelson asked Ms Briody: "Kevin McGuire thought there was something between you and him?"

She replied: "Yes, he did. He would bring it up, he was not happy about it."

The night before the killing, the couple went to the Kevin Bridges gig at Glasgow's Hydro.

Ms Briody recalled Mr McGuire ordered a whisky at the venue but, after taking their seats, he started getting upset.

She said: "This was when he started getting the stuff in his head about Rizwan.

"He was asking was I going to his house. At this, I felt that I wanted to leave.

"He just seemed that he wanted to have an argument about Rizwan again."

Baseball bat

Shona decided "enough was enough" and left during the gig.

Her son picked her up and took his mother home.

While they were in the car Mr McGuire called to say he was heading to the Ahmed house in Wishaw.

When he arrived, at around 00:30 on 14 October, a row broke out.

But as Mr McGuire tried to flee he was held by Rizwan before his brother struck him with a baseball bat.

The victim managed to stagger away but the brothers then jumped into a friend's car and tailed him.

They found Mr McGuire outside his home and pounced on him in the garden.

The court heard Rizwan repeatedly punched Mr McGuire against his front door.

Mr Nelson said: "Kamran Ahmed was carrying a weapon with a long blade.

"Rizwan Ahmed stepped back...Kamran then repeatedly struck Kevin McGuire."

'Scared and numb'

Mr McGuire slumped down his door as the brothers fled.

Kamran was heard to tell a woman: "We need to go. I've just killed a guy."

Ms Briony could see Mr McGuire being attacked through the frosted glass of her door.

She said: "Kevin was not moving. I felt scared and numb."

Mr McGuire suffered several stab wounds including a fatal one to his leg.

His family paid tribute in a statement which read: "Kevin was a much loved son, brother, dad and partner who was a kind man who would help anybody in anyway he could."

The brothers fled to Glasgow and were arrested three days later.

The Ahmeds had originally had gone on trial before entering guilty pleas.

The duo also admitted to the earlier assault on Kevin shortly before the killing.

Lord Tyre deferred for reports until 1 August at the High Court in Edinburgh.