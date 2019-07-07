Image copyright Google Image caption Two cars appeared to be driving in tandem - and at speed - along Glenburn Road in Paisley

A 15-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car speeding on the wrong side of the road in Paisley.

The teenager was crossing Glenburn Road, near Fereneze Drive, at about 02:00 when she was struck by a black car.

Police believe it may have been a VW Polo, travelling towards Gleniffer Road alongside another car.

The driver failed to stop and police are trying to trace the drivers of both cars.

Det Insp Allan Kelly said: "The young girl was with four friends when she stepped on to the road and was hit by the car which was driving at speed on the wrong side of the road in tandem with another car.

Wrong side

"The driver initially got out of the car but then went back in and drove off towards Gleniffer Rd, Paisley.

"We know that the car, a small hatchback, possibly a VW Polo, was damaged as a result of the collision. It had a cracked windscreen and bumper."

Det Insp Kelly added: "I would appeal to the driver of the vehicle to come forward to police and to the occupants or the driver of either vehicle involved."

He also appealed for other witnesses and for any dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident.