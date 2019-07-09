Image copyright Google Image caption The girl and two teenagers were taken to hospital after falling ill at the flat on Fernbank Street

A 16-year-old girl who is suspected to have taken ecstasy has died after falling ill at a Glasgow flat.

Emergency services were called to the property on Fernbank Street, Springburn, at about 02:30 on Sunday.

The girl was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where she died a short time later. A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man who also felt unwell were taken to the GRI.

Police are investigating whether use of MDMA was involved.

A spokeswoman for the force said they were not treating the death as suspicious, but inquiries were continuing.

She added: "A report on the circumstances surrounding her death will be reported to the procurator fiscal."