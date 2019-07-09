Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Works will be carried out on the M74 near Strathclyde Country Park

Motorists have been warned of significant disruption on the M74 in North Lanarkshire ahead of maintenance work to the Raith Bridge.

Transport Scotland anticipate hour-long queues - potentially worse at peak times - on the approach to junction five from both directions.

A contraflow will be put in place from 16 July and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

The route will be reduced to at least two lanes for about 10 days.

Waterproofing will be carried out on the Raith Bridge during the disruption period, which requires time to dry.

Plans in place

The contraflow will be set up between junction six Hamilton/Motherwell and Bothwell services from 20:00 on 16 July until 06:00 on 25 July.

However drivers are also advised to use alternative routes and check the Traffic Scotland website for updates.

Graham Drummond, Operations Manager for the M8 M73 M74 motorway improvements project, said: "Scottish Roads Partnership is asking motorists to plan their journey in advance and if possible to use an alternative route or mode of transport while these essential maintenance works are completed.

"Due to the nature of these works, there will be periods of time when concrete repairs and waterproofing courses will require time to dry and no works will be visible from the carriageway, however, the traffic management will remain in place."